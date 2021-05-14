WENATCHEE - After extensive debate, the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Funtastic Shows Carnival will be situated in a different location this year. On Friday, Apple Blossom Festival’s Darci Christoferson announced that the carnival will be held at Lincoln Park instead of the Town Toyota Center parking lot where it was previously held.
“We were having some trouble finding a spot this year since the Town Toyota Center parking lot is being used as the vaccination site,” Christoferson said.
“Lincoln Park will be under construction soon and the City of Wenatchee has graciously approved to let the Carnival happen at Lincoln Park for this year only. We will be looking for a new spot for Festival 2022”.
The carnival will open at 3 p.m. on weekdays, noon on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays. The carnival will operate June 4 through June 13.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, wristbands will not be available for pre-sale or during the carnival. Ride and game tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more info, go to appleblossom.org.