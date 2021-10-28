EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office annual John Bernard Memorial Golf Tournament raised $81,000 to benefit the Behind the Badge Foundation.
The annual tournament was held on July 26 and was created to honor Bernard and support the foundation. Bernard died in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 2010 when he was involved in a collision while on routine patrol south of Ephrata.
The Behind the Badge Foundation is a statewide nonprofit that provides support to law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or been seriously injured in the line of duty. The foundation assisted Bernard’s family and the sheriff’s office through Bernard’s memorial.
Sheriff Tom Jones recently presented the $81,000 check to foundation Executive Director Brian Johnson.
“This would not have been possible without the support of our generous sponsors, golf committee and volunteers,” Jones said.
The sheriff’s office donated $75,000 to the foundation following the 2019 golf tournament. The 2020 event was not held due to COVID-19.