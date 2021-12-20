EPHRATA - The sun may be setting on 2021, but the future looks bright as we transition into 2022. That's because the Columbia Basin Foundation's (CBF) 25th year of existence was its most giving year yet, despite the hardships posed by the pandemic.
"As CBF says goodbye to 2021 and celebrating turning a quarter of a century old, it is thrilled to have been growing and giving this year more than ever in their history," CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
It's a fraction of CBF has been capable of during the course of 2021, but for organizations like New Hope and McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center, CBF managed to raise $2 million for the benefit of those two organizations alone.
Isaak put CBF's the vast impact into perspective.
"We have 140 funds and are managing $13.5 million," Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
The Columbia Basin Foundation has, is and will profusely thank those who were, are and will invest their resources into the community by donating to the many charitable funds that are designated for the betterment of the region through CBF.
This holiday season, CBF is asking that you help those in need by donating $600 to the fund of your choice. All donations are 100% tax deductible.
Individuals can write off up to $300 in cash donations, and up to $600 for married couples filing jointly, made to qualifying charities in 2021, regardless of if they take the standard deduction or itemize their taxes. Typically, only who do the latter can write off donations, but COVID-era laws changed that for 2020 and 2021. The tax change alone isn’t a reason to give more this year, but it is good news for the estimated 90% of households that take the standard deduction each year.
To become a donor and contribute to the charitable causes stewarded by CBF, visit its website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.