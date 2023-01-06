Chelan County’s assessor is reporting some serious commerce happening within her jurisdiction’s real estate sector. On Thursday, Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter reported that 2022 was a record-breaking year for new construction in Chelan County. The county saw $335,516,952 in new construction in 2022, according to Walter. She says the total figure reported for 2022 is a 20.3% increase over 2021 and a 37.4% increase over 2018.
In Grant County, information via Northwest MLS provided by Sherri Kasparek of CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate in Moses Lake indicates a similar trend that occurred in Grant County over the course of 2022.
The data provided through Northwest MLS is not as encompassing as the information coming out of the Grant County Assessor’s Office, but it does show the number of new homes sold in the county hit a four-year high of 212 new homes sold 2022.
2022 significantly outpaced the annual totals seen each of the three years prior; that includes the 181 new homes sold in 2019 in Grant County.
Data provided through the Northwest MLS also showed a 16.1% bump in total new home sales year-over-year in 2022 partially thanks to a significant surge in home values. In January 2019, the median price of a home in Grant County was $228,818. As December 2022, the median sales price of homes shot up to $359,950.
“The market of 2022 was driven by low inventory and buyers seeking to secure low rates before they went up. 2023 will see some softening of prices as opposed to the continual month by month price increases of prior 2 years,” explained Sherri Kasparek of CENTURY 21 Alsted Real Estate in Moses Lake. “Contractors and lenders are offering some great incentives to help ease some of the strain from increased interest rates.”
In Chelan County, Assessor Deanna Walter says 2023 will not follow the trend seen leading up to the end of 2023. Rising interest rates and increases in materials, coupled with the current economy, means she expects new construction to slow down.
Chelan County’s Community Development Department is planning for a 9% reduction in revenues generated by building permits in 2023 and a 12% reduction in 2024, said Walter, who also serves as interim director of Community Development.