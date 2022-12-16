CLE ELUM — A 21-year-old man died this week from injuries sustained in a Dec. 3 head-on collision on Blewett Pass.
Bellevue resident Aravind Vikumar died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Vikumar was airlifted to the Seattle hospital after the driver of the car he was riding in lost control heading northbound on US 97. The car collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. The driver, 27-year-old Lynwood resident Amanda E. Haselden, was injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Three people in the either vehicle were also injured and taken to the hospital.
The state patrol cited Haselden with driving too fast for road conditions.