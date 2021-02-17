MOSES LAKE - There were 22 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County as the rate of new cases continues to decline in north central Washington.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Grant County is now at 8,730 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 15 Grant County residents hospitalized — up two from Tuesday — and 7,412 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with nine additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Grant County has had 371 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, compared to a rate of 621 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 27.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 815
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 946
- Moses Lake: 3,769
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,739
- Royal City: 565
- Soap Lake: 221
- Warden: 418
- Wilson Creek: 21
Chelan and Douglas counties have also seen a steady decline in the case rate, now at about 209 cases per 100,000 residents the week of Feb. 17, compared to 250 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of Feb. 10.