MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 22 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Moses Lake, Mattawa, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the health district.
Grant County has now had 9,281 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 10 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with six additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 56
- Ephrata: 875
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 33
- Mattawa: 980
- Moses Lake: 4,071
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,815
- Royal City: 593
- Soap Lake: 238
- Warden: 440
- Wilson Creek: 22