BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass.
Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
Servin Marquez’s pickup truck struck a northbound semi-truck.
Servin Marquez was injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His passenger, 22-year-old Donaciano Servin, died at the scene. A second passenger in the pickup truck, a 61-year-old Chelan woman was also hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 60-year-old Auburn man, was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate and any citations are pending.