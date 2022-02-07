WARDEN - An Othello died Saturday morning in a crash south of Warden.
Sergio Sanchez, 22, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala north on Road U Southeast, near Road 10 Southeast. He reportedly lost control of the car on the frost-covered road at about 3 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Sanchez’s vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole.
Deputies say Sanchez was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation.