ADAMS COUNTY - The health department has confirmed another COVID-19 death in Adams County.
The individual was a man in his 80s. He died at a Spokane hospital, according to the Adams County Health Department. Health officials say he had underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk of severe complications due to COVID-19.
Adams County is now at 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Adams County has had just 31 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, including 22 in Othello, seven in Ritzville and one in Washtucna.