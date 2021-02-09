MOSES LAKE - There were 23 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake.
Of the now 8,542 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The rate of new cases in Grant County continues to decrease, a trend that has been constant since mid-January, according to the health district. Over the past two weeks, Grant County has had 451 cases per 100,000 residents.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 794
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 934
- Moses Lake: 3,674
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,711
- Royal City: 547
- Soap Lake: 215
- Warden: 406
- Wilson Creek: 21