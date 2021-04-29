MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 24 COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Grant County is now at 9,914 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
Currently, 12 Grant County residents are hospitalized due to the virus and 9,103 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 60
- Ephrata: 939
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,524
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,858
- Royal City: 603
- Soap Lake: 253
- Warden: 459
- Wilson Creek: 24