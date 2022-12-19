Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an ‘arctic front,’ which is rare for Washington.
Weather analysts say the freezing air mass is coming from northern Canada and usually only makes its way to Montana and mid-western states that border our foreign neighbors to the north.
Experts at the National Weather Service station say the worst of the cold weather will strike the region Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall to -15 degrees in Moses Lake, -11 in Quincy, -8 in Wenatchee, -18 in Omak, -24 in Winthrop, -11 in Othello, -12 in Ellensburg, and -13 in Ephrata.
Meteorologists say these temperatures are close to record lows. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Moses Lake since 1940 was -22 and -21 for Wenatchee.
On Thursday, weather in the region will remain exceptionally cold, but warmer than Wednesday with negative temps closer to 0 degrees and single digit temperatures.
Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year by Christmas.