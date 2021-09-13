MOSES LAKE - A 24-year-old man died after being shot Saturday afternoon in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police responded just before 3 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Marina Drive. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police.
The victim, identified as Radel P. Llamas, was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives recovered Llamas’ vehicle and are serving a search warrant on Monday to recover any evidence inside. Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video in the area in an attempt to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-754-3887.