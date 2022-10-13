GEORGE — A Quincy woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night west of George.
The 24-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on South Frontage Road West at about 11:20 p.m. She reportedly drove off the road and onto the shoulder before overcorrecting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Overcorrecting caused the car to spin, go back across Frontage Road and through a barbed wire fence. The car then rolled several times across eastbound Interstate 90. The car eventually came to a stop on the median cable barrier.
Investigators say the woman was ejected from the car. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The woman’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office. The woman’s name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.