MOSES LAKE - There were 25 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake.
Grant County sits at 9,730 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 9,103 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 58
- Ephrata: 915
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 989
- Moses Lake: 4,402
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,849
- Royal City: 600
- Soap Lake: 248
- Warden: 447
- Wilson Creek: 23