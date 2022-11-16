OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello.
Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital before police arrived on scene. The victim was later transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have recovered bullet casings and are reviewing surveillance video that reportedly shows a vehicle fleeing the area heading south on First Avenue.
As of Wednesday morning, no suspects are in custody and Othello police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.