EPHRATA — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of 16 felonies related to the sexual assault of two children.
A jury found Anthony R. Fulkerson, 48, guilty of:
- Second-degree child molestation
- Three counts of third-degree rape of a child
- Third-degree child molestation
- Four counts of first-degree incest
- Third-degree rape
- Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- Three counts of first-degree possession of depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- Second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct
A jury also determined there were aggravating factors on 12 of the 16 counts, leading to an exceptional sentence above the standard sentencing range. Grant County Judge Tyson Hill on Monday sentenced Fulkerson to serve 300 months in prison.
According to court records, Fulkerson sexually assaulted and raped two underage girls multiple times between 2017 and 2019. Fulkerson would also take videos and pictures of the two girls during the assaults.
One of the victims came forward with information in late 2019, leading to an investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found about 700 sexually-explicit images of the two victims, along with three other minors, on Fulkerson’s cellphone.