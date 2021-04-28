MOSES LAKE - Another 27 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Coulee City, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Grant County is at 9,890 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus — up three from Tuesday — and 9,103 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 60
- Ephrata: 937
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,507
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,856
- Royal City: 602
- Soap Lake: 252
- Warden: 458
- Wilson Creek: 24