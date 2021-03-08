MOSES LAKE — The health district is reporting another 27 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Grant County is at 9,035 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There is currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 849
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 974
- Moses Lake: 3,912
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,791
- Royal City: 588
- Soap Lake: 230
- Warden: 426
- Wilson Creek: 22