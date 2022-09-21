MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake.
Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
The construction truck collided with the driver’s side of Garcia’s SUV. Both vehicles came to rest in a field off the road.
Deputies say Garcia died at the scene. His passenger, 23-year-old Moses Lake resident Arianna Pimentel, was injured and airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. She is listed in stable condition.
Jeffrey Mask, a 47-year-old Kennewick resident driving the construction truck, was not hurt.
Deputies reported Garcia failed to yield the right of way.