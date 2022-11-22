MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s annual Agricultural Parade and street party is set to return on Friday, Dec. 2.
The downtown event, now in its 27th year, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a street party at Sinkiuse Square, with hot cocoa, a marshmallow pit, shopping and more, according to the Downtown Moses Lake Association.
The ag parade begins at 7 p.m. and will head onto Cedar Street to Third Avenue. The parade continues right on Division Street and finishes the loop back at the water park. Participants light up their farm equipment, floats and horses for the parade.
The annual ag parade pays tribute to Moses Lake’s agricultural heritage.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can find entry forms at www.downtownmoseslake.com. Entry forms are due Friday, Nov. 25.