EPHRATA - The Second Harvest Mobile Market will be back in Ephrata on Tuesday for a free food distribution event.
The drive-thru style event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Ephrata Walmart on Nat Washington Way.
Free food is available for up to 250 families, according to Second Harvest. Produce, meats and perishable products are available for anyone in need of food assistance. No appointment or identification is required
Masks are required and social distancing and safety measures will be in place.