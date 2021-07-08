MOSES LAKE - The Second Harvest Mobile Market will be in Moses Lake on Thursday to distribute free food to families in need.
Free produce, meats and other food will be provided to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moses Lake Walmart on North Stratford Road.
Due to COVID-19, the distribution is set up as a drive-thru, with prepackaged food boxes available. The food distribution is open to the public, with no appointment or documentation needed.
Food boxes are available for up to 250 families, or while supplies last.
The Mobile Market is also coming to Republic on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 680 S. Keller, and Ephrata on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walmart on Nat Washington Way.