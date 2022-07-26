MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Conservation District will receive $3.1 million in federal funding to help improve water quality and reduce toxic algae blooms in Moses Lake.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse previously submitted the funding request to the House Committee on Appropriations. Newhouse’s office anticipates the project will be signed into law later this year, with funding allocated through the Natural Resources Conservation Service to the Grant County Conservation District next year.
“The impact this funding and project will have on our local communities and economy is incredible,” said Grant County Commissioner Rob Jones. “I am so excited to see the hard work being noticed, and this project finding its funding. We owe a large amount of appreciation to the conservation district and those who have been working on this for many years.”
The project to improve the lake water quality includes “phosphorus sequestration technology” to be utilized in the inflow area of Rocky Ford Creek to reduce external phosphorus. Lanthanum-modified bentonite clay and other technologies will be used in deeper areas to prevent the release of phosphorus.
“Achieving the goal of sustainable water quality for Moses Lake does not just happen, it requires the vision of citizens that see the value of the lake to their community and decades of work by dedicated professionals that share that vision,” stated Harold Crose, chair of the Moses Lake Watershed Council. “Receiving this funding is a major step toward achieving that goal. We will continue to work on a comprehensive Lake Management Plan that will be the guiding document for sustainable water quality.”
The conservation district’s project request was submitted with support from county commissioners, the City of Moses Lake, Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce, Cascade Marina and the Moses Lake Watershed Council.