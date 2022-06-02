ROYAL CITY — Three suspects reportedly involved in a shooting were taken into custody after a pursuit with law enforcement near Royal City.
The Grant County Sheriff’s office says the three suspects were stealing backpacks off a farm worker bus earlier on Thursday. As the suspects drove off, one person in the car fired a shot at the farm workers.
The suspects’ vehicle was later located on state Route 26, leading to a pursuit with deputies, state patrol and Royal City police.
A PIT maneuver was used to disable the suspects’ vehicle. All three were taken into custody and are heading to jail.
No injuries were reported in either the shooting or the pursuit.
Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.
Investigators also say the suspects’ car was filled with batteries stolen from farm implements, vehicles and ATVs in the Royal City area.