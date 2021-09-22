LYNNWOOD - Three bear cubs burned in north central Washington wildfires continue to recover at a Lynnwood animal shelter.
One cub was burned in the 55,500-acre Cedar Creek fire near Mazama. The cub was found with a burned snout and paws within the fire area in late July. Staff at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) say fur is growing back in most of the affected areas of the bear’s face, ears and paws. The cub has some scarring on the right side of her face and right eye and is still unable to fully-open her eye due to the burns. The bear is expected to remain at the shelter for another nine months.
Two bear cubs suffered severe burns on their paws in the Twenty-Five Mile Fire that continues to burn in Chelan County. Both cubs are likely to have permanent changes to their feet but PAWS says the two should be able to return to the wild and the protective bandages have been removed. One cub is experiencing intermittent increases in respiratory rate and effort, indicating a problem with his lungs or heart, a complication from smoke inhalation. The bear is receiving medication to reduce fluid in his lungs.
“This condition is serious, and we are consulting with specialists to better assess the damage and provide the best treatment,” PAWS staff stated.
To help the cubs and other injured wild animals in care at PAWS, visit www.paws.org/helpbears.