OTHELLO - Three people were hospitalized following a collision Wednesday morning on state Route 17 south of Othello.
Gavin R. Christopherson, a 21-year-old Naches man, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on SR 17, just north of Hatton Road, when he rear-ended a 2016 Honda CR-V that had stopped for traffic in a construction zone, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Honda rotated and hit a 2011 Nissan Maxima. Christopherson’s pickup truck continued and struck a 2005 Chrysler minivan.
Christopherson was not injured.
Two people in the Honda, a 61-year-old Moses Lake woman and a 64-year-old Moses Lake man, were both injured and taken to Othello Community Hospital. The driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old Othello woman, was also hurt and taken to the Othello hospital.
The state patrol says inattention by Christopherson caused the wreck. He was cited for second-degree negligent driving.