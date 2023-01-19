REPUBLIC — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on state Route 20 east of Republic.
Jacqueline R. Katai, a 62-year-old Republic woman, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox east on SR 20. State troopers say she went into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Katai was injured and taken to the hospital. Both people in the pickup truck were also hurt and transported to the hospital.
State troopers reported Katai was driving impaired and charges against her are pending an investigation.