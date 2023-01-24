YAKIMA — Three people were killed in a random shooting early Tuesday morning in Yakima and police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect.
The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Circle K convenience store. Officers arrived to find three people dead.
“It appears to be a random situation,” Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.
Police have identified the suspect as Jarid Haddock, who investigators say should be considered armed and dangerous.
After the shooting at the Circle K, police say the suspect then took a car from another convenience store across the street after shooting at another person, and left the scene heading toward Moxee.