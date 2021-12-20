SPOKANE - Three men convicted of stealing nearly $77,000 worth of marijuana from an Okanogan County retail marijuana business will not have to pay restitution to the victim.
A state appeals court has ruled that the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office failed to ask for restitution within the 180-day period under state law.
Joseph Jones, Thomas Robertson and Nathaniel Mowen pleaded guilty to the December 2015 theft from Methow Valley Nursery in Winthrop. The three had stolen several garbages bags full of process marijuana from a storage trailer at the business. All three have completed their sentences.
The three men previously appealed the restitution amount, leading to a new restitution hearing. The three men were ordered to pay $76,670 in restitution to the business owner. In a ruling on Friday, the state appeals court determined the restitution hearing was not held within the 180-day requirement but instead took place 184 days from the previous appeals court ruling.
The delay stemmed from difficulty in finding a replacement prosecutor when the Okanogan County prosecutor removed himself from the case as he had represented one of the defendants prior to be elected as prosecutor, according to court records.