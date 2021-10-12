EAST WENATCHEE - Three more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Chelan County and one additional virus death has been confirmed in Douglas County.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported the deaths on Tuesday. The deaths include a Chelan County woman in her 60s, a Chelan County woman in her 80s, a Chelan County man in his 40s and a Douglas County man in his 50s.
Two of the individuals were unvaccinated; one was partially vaccinated and one was fully vaccinated, according to the health district.
Chelan County is now at 88 confirmed virus deaths and Douglas County is at 27.
There are currently 16 Chelan County residents hospitalized and 12 Douglas County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.