MOSES LAKE — The health district on Thursday confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 264 confirmed virus deaths, with two additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The three recent deaths occurred in June and July and included two men and one woman, from Moses Lake and Desert Aire. The three were in their 70s, 80s and 90s. One of the three was not vaccinated. The vaccination status of the other two individuals was listed as unknown. One of the three also had underlying health conditions.
The health district on Thursday also reported 186 COVID-19 cases since July 8. There are currently six Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.