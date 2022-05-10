QUINCY — Three people, including a young child, were injured in a collision Tuesday morning on state Route 281 near Quincy.
Pedro Zavala Gomez, a 32-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on SR 281 near Road 5 Northwest. He reportedly drove off the road, overcorrected and reentered the highway where the truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet HHR heading north, according to the state patrol.
The pickup truck flipped onto its side, blocking the highway, while the other vehicle rolled into the ditch and caught fire.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 43-year-old Mattawa woman, and a 3-year-old passenger were out of the vehicle before it caught fire. The two were taken to the hospital. The woman was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee while the child was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the Quincy hospital.
The collision left SR 281 closed for more than an hour.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.