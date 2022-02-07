OMAK - Three people were injured in a Friday evening wreck on Highway 97 just south of Omak.
Louise E. Monnin, a 72-year-old Omak man, was driving a 1998 Subaru Impreza west on northbound Highway 97. He had reportedly parked, with the lights off, facing westbound in the northbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Monnin’s car was struck by a northbound 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. His car rotated and came to a stop blocking the highway.
Monnin was transported to Mid Valley Hospital for his injuries. His passenger, 42-year-old Jeremy Monnin, was airlifted to Confluence-Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old Omak man, had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
The state patrol continues to investigate why Monnin's vehicle was sitting in the highway.