OTHELLO — Three suspects are in custody in a Tuesday night shooting near Othello that left a man injured.
Adams County deputies and Othello police responded just before 8 p.m. to a home on Kristina Road after a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck. The man was taken to Othello Community Hospital before being transferred to an undisclosed regional hospital, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies have arrested three of the four suspects involved. Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez, 22, was booked into jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Two juvenile male suspects were arrested for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. A third juvenile suspect has not yet been located.
Deputies say the shooting is believed to be gang-related.