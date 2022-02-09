FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A woman and her two sons, wanted in connection to the murder of her husband in Stevens County, have been arrested in Arizona.
The U.S. Marshals Service in Flagstaff said Wednesday Brenda Rasmussen, Danny Jones and Andrew Jones were taken into custody on Monday. The three were booked into jail pending extradition.
The three are suspects in the death of Jerry Rasmussen last September. Investigators say he was shot once in the head and then buried under a shed. Brenda Rasmussen had initially reported her husband as missing.
During an investigation by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, a cadaver dog was brought to the family residence and alerted authorities to the newly installed shed.
Authorities said search warrants were served at the property Dec. 1 and a decomposing body matching the victim was discovered in concrete under the shed.
By then, the three suspects had fled Washington state and arrest warrants were issued.
The Marshals Service received information late last month that the suspects were possibly hiding in Mohave County, Ariz. and they were ultimately arrested.
It was unclear Wednesday if Brenda Rasmussen or her two sons have lawyers yet who can speak on their behalf.