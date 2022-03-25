Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.32.00 AM.png

CHELAN COUNTY - Three teenagers were able to escape as their car went up in flames on Wednesday on Burch Mountain in Chelan County.

The teens were driving a family car up Burch Mountain Wednesday morning when the noticed flames coming from the hood of the car, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.31.46 AM.png

The three were able to jump out of the car as it became fully-engulfed in flames. All three teenagers were unharmed.

The flaming car then rolled back into the hillside and came to a stop.

Chelan County Fire District 1 responded and extinguished the fire. The car was a total loss.

“All the teenagers were unharmed, but mom was definitely upset,” the sheriff’s office posted on Instagram. “Good luck at home young man.”