CHELAN COUNTY - Three teenagers were able to escape as their car went up in flames on Wednesday on Burch Mountain in Chelan County.
The teens were driving a family car up Burch Mountain Wednesday morning when the noticed flames coming from the hood of the car, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The three were able to jump out of the car as it became fully-engulfed in flames. All three teenagers were unharmed.
The flaming car then rolled back into the hillside and came to a stop.
Chelan County Fire District 1 responded and extinguished the fire. The car was a total loss.
“All the teenagers were unharmed, but mom was definitely upset,” the sheriff’s office posted on Instagram. “Good luck at home young man.”