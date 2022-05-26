WENATCHEE — Three Washington State Department of Transportation employees were recently honored for their efforts in rescuing a woman who went missing after crashing her car on Blewett Pass in November.
The Washington State Patrol recognized maintenance crew members Aaron Byrd, Koby Todd and Gunnar Lantz last week in Wenatchee for their efforts in finding Lynell McFarland.
McFarland, a 68-year-old Spokane Valley woman, was reported missing on Nov. 18 after leaving a friend’s house in Ellensburg, prompting a Silver Alert. Byrd, a maintenance lead tech for Blewett Pass, was off duty when he saw a social media post about McFarland, which included a picture of where her cellphone had last pinged. He recognized the location and alerted the night maintenance crew.
Todd and Lantz headed out in snowplows on Nov. 22 and spotted a vehicle about 40 feet down an embankment. The crew alerted emergency responders who were able to get down to the vehicle and rescue McFarland, who was still conscious after spending four days in her car. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and exposure to the cold.
“Their experience and commitment to safety were instrumental in saving Lynell’s life,” WSDOT stated.