nespelem fire

Photo: Kathy Moses 

NESPELEM - Destruction caused by gusty winds sparked a large fire that is threatening at least one home in Nespelem Monday afternoon.

The Mt. Tolman Fire Center says winds toppled a tree into a power line, sparking the blaze.

fire map

Satellite mapping data on fire near Nespelem 

Source: mappingsupport.com 

Fire officials say the blaze has swelled to 30 acres and the unrelenting wind appears to be shifting, making containment a challenge. Firefighters say the blaze is partially contained.

The fire is situated near the 'Y' about two miles north of Nespelem on Colville Tribal land. 