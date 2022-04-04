NESPELEM - Destruction caused by gusty winds sparked a large fire that is threatening at least one home in Nespelem Monday afternoon.
The Mt. Tolman Fire Center says winds toppled a tree into a power line, sparking the blaze.
Fire officials say the blaze has swelled to 30 acres and the unrelenting wind appears to be shifting, making containment a challenge. Firefighters say the blaze is partially contained.
The fire is situated near the 'Y' about two miles north of Nespelem on Colville Tribal land.