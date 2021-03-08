OTHELLO - A 31-year-old man in his jail in connection to a weekend stabbing near Othello.
Adams County deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the reported stabbing in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road. Deputies arrived to find a male victim on the ground with a stab wound to his torso, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was treated and released.
The suspect, Ismael Sabino-Gonzalez, was booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree assault and tampering with a witness.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-659-1122.