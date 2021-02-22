MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 32 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek.
Grant County is now at 8,827 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with 10 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 822
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 955
- Moses Lake: 3,809
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,756
- Royal City: 581
- Soap Lake: 224
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22