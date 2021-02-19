MOSES LAKE - Another 32 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Grant County is up to 8,795 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently seven Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus — down five from Thursday — and 7,412 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with 10 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 818
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 953
- Moses Lake: 3,796
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,750
- Royal City: 576
- Soap Lake: 223
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 21