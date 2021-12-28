MATTAWA - A Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation led to the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Mattawa.
INET detectives served a search warrant on Dec. 23 at a property located at 202 N. Boundary Ave. in Mattawa.
Detectives reportedly seized about 32 pounds of meth, 25,000 fentanyl pill and $50,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at just over $2 million.
Rigoberto Tapia, 42, was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, along with a school zone enhancement. The home that was searched is located within 1,000 feet of Wahluke High School.