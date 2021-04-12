MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting 33 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Grant County is at 9,522 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with 11 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 57
- Ephrata: 896
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 35
- Mattawa: 986
- Moses Lake: 4,247
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,835
- Royal City: 597
- Soap Lake: 244
- Warden: 443
- Wilson Creek: 23
A number of appointments are available for Saturday's vaccination clinic in Ephrata. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3te7eD3