EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man was arrested Friday on numerous drug charges after detectives say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills at the man’s home.
Shawn James Drummond, 36, was booked into jail for delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin and one count of possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver.
Columbia River Drug Task Force detectives served a search warrant at Drummond’s residence in the 600 block of North Grover Place. According to court records, about 8,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 20 grams of heroin were found during a search of Drummond’s garage. Detectives say the fentanyl pills were disguised as oxycodone.
Drummond is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Drummond made his initial court appearance on Monday and an arraignment hearing is set for later this month.