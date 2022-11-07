CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway and went off the road where it struck an embankment. The car came to a stop in the ditch.
State troopers say Pappas died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash. One lane of eastbound I-90 was closed for more than three hours following the wreck.