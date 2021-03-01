MOSES LAKE - There were 37 COVID-19 cases reported since Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Weekend cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and rural Othello.
Grant County is at 8,954 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently eight Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 842
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 967
- Moses Lake: 3,874
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,775
- Royal City: 586
- Soap Lake: 227
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22