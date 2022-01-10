SNOQUALMIE PASS - The snow fell in more ways than one on Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend, with 38 natural avalanches reported by the state’s Department of Transportation.
WSDOT officials say the slew of avalanches occurred in the overnight between Jan. 6 and Jan 7. following an intense snow fall within a short window.
Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon reported that 69 inches of a snow accumulated on Snoqualmie Pass. The snow total was ranked among the top five all-time totals in terms of snow fall over a five-day period with the most over recorded Dec. 20 through Dec. 24 in 2015; 82 inches were recorded in the five-day window that year.
However, the amount of snow that fell on the Jan. 6 alone likely compromised mother nature’s ability to hold the snow at a high elevation. National Weather Service officials reported an all-time snow accumulation record of 27 inches in the Easton area, just east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit on Jan 6. The tallied snowfall broke a 115-year-old record of 24 inches on Jan. 3, 1907.
After the deluge, the Northwest Avalanche Center, says he largest known avalanche recorded last week likely occurred on Jan. 7. Avalanche analysts say a D4-classified avalanche occurred on the west face of Kendall Peak above Commonwealth Basin above the Summit at Snoqualmie Pass Ski Area. Avalanche severity is gauged with readings that range from ‘D1 to D5’ with ‘D5’ being the most severe. Several avalanche professionals reported that the slide originated at around 5,500 feet in elevation and descended to near the valley bottom at around 4,000 feet. Experts say the avalanche destroyed acres of forest, threw trees into the air and coated trunks with snow to over 50 feet high. The debris field from this enormous avalanche was reported as 1500 feet wide from measurements taken in the field, and would easily cover multiple football fields. Experts say the avalanche was classified big enough to destroy rail cars and large homes.