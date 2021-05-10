OTHELLO - A Sunday afternoon collision on state Route 17 south of Othello left four people injured, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Kyle J. Newman, a 31-year-old Tonasket man, was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south on SR 17 when he rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Highlander as the driver had slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway.
The impact pushed the Toyota into the northbound lane where it was struck head-on by a 2016 Cadillac KTS SUV, which then rolled and came to rest on its top in the northbound ditch. Another northbound vehicle was driven into the ditch to avoid the collision, according to the state patrol.
Newman and his two passengers were not injured.
The driver of the Toyota, 49-year-old Othello resident Clemente Martinez, and his two passengers: a 17-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman, were injured and taken to Othello Community Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac, 48-year-old Othello resident Miguel Flores, was also hurt and taken to the Othello hospital.
The state patrol cited Newman for following too close.
State route 17 was blocked for about an hour as troopers investigated the wreck.